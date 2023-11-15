FSU QB from West Palm Beach named semifinalist for Davey O'Brien Award

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA...
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is a semifinalist for the top honor at his position in college football.

Travis on Tuesday was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award.

The redshirt senior from West Palm Beach is Florida State's all-time leader in total offense and touchdowns for which he's responsible.

Travis has led the No. 4 Seminoles (10-0, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) to 16 straight wins – the third-longest winning streak in Florida State history.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis pushes through Miami defenders for a first down during...
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis pushes through Miami defenders for a first down during the first half Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.

The former Benjamin School standout has thrown 20 touchdown passes and just two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 160 yards and seven scores.

Travis became the first Florida State starting quarterback to win three games against rival Miami after the Seminoles defeated the Hurricanes 27-20 last weekend.

The three finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 28.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Mayor drops wind coverage after learning about $10K price hike
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) plays in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the...
Heat vs. Hornets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 14
Taylor Swift-themed cruise ship to set sail from South Florida in 2024

Latest News

Arson investigator responds to Lake Worth Beach car fire
Jupiter officers honored for stopping potential mass shooter
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart works with linemen before an NCAA college football game against...
Georgia overtakes Ohio State as No. 1 team in College Football Playoff rankings
Man accused of stealing $42K in audio equipment after riding bike without light
Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May claps hands with guards Johnell Davis (1) and Nicholas...
No. 10 Owls crush Eastern Michigan in home opener