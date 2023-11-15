Georgia overtakes Ohio State as No. 1 team in College Football Playoff rankings

Georgia is the new No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings and would meet No. 4 Florida State in a semifinal game if the four-team postseason tournament began today.

The Bulldogs and second-ranked Ohio State swapped spots in the third College Football Playoff rankings of the season Tuesday night, but the top four teams remain the same.

Behind the Buckeyes is No. 3 Michigan, followed by the fourth-ranked Seminoles.

Ohio State was No. 1 in the first two College Football Playoff rankings of the 2023 season.

Undefeated Washington is just behind Florida State at No. 5, followed by one-loss teams Oregon, Texas and Alabama.

College Football Playoff Rankings (11/14/23)

RankTeamRecord
No. 1Georgia10-0
No. 2Ohio State10-0
No. 3Michigan10-0
No. 4Florida State10-0
No. 5Washington10-0
No. 6Oregon9-1
No. 7Texas9-1
No. 8Alabama9-1
No. 9Missouri8-2
No. 10Louisville9-1
No. 11Oregon State8-2
No. 12Penn State8-2
No. 13Mississippi8-2
No. 14Oklahoma8-2
No. 15LSU7-3
No. 16Iowa8-2
No. 17Arizona7-3
No. 18Tennessee7-3
No. 19Notre Dame7-3
No. 20North Carolina8-2
No. 21Kansas State7-3
No. 22Utah7-3
No. 23Oklahoma State7-3
No. 24Tulane9-1
No. 25Kansas7-3

The Buckeyes and Wolverines will meet two weekends from now in the regular-season finale.

Florida State is also ranked fourth in The Associated Press and coaches polls.

