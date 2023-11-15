Georgia overtakes Ohio State as No. 1 team in College Football Playoff rankings
Georgia is the new No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings and would meet No. 4 Florida State in a semifinal game if the four-team postseason tournament began today.
The Bulldogs and second-ranked Ohio State swapped spots in the third College Football Playoff rankings of the season Tuesday night, but the top four teams remain the same.
Behind the Buckeyes is No. 3 Michigan, followed by the fourth-ranked Seminoles.
Ohio State was No. 1 in the first two College Football Playoff rankings of the 2023 season.
Undefeated Washington is just behind Florida State at No. 5, followed by one-loss teams Oregon, Texas and Alabama.
College Football Playoff Rankings (11/14/23)
The Buckeyes and Wolverines will meet two weekends from now in the regular-season finale.
Florida State is also ranked fourth in The Associated Press and coaches polls.
