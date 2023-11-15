Georgia overtakes Ohio State as No. 1 team in College Football Playoff rankings

Georgia is the new No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings and would meet No. 4 Florida State in a semifinal game if the four-team postseason tournament began today.

The Bulldogs and second-ranked Ohio State swapped spots in the third College Football Playoff rankings of the season Tuesday night, but the top four teams remain the same.

Behind the Buckeyes is No. 3 Michigan, followed by the fourth-ranked Seminoles.

Ohio State was No. 1 in the first two College Football Playoff rankings of the 2023 season.

Undefeated Washington is just behind Florida State at No. 5, followed by one-loss teams Oregon, Texas and Alabama.

College Football Playoff Rankings (11/14/23)

Rank Team Record No. 1 Georgia 10-0 No. 2 Ohio State 10-0 No. 3 Michigan 10-0 No. 4 Florida State 10-0 No. 5 Washington 10-0 No. 6 Oregon 9-1 No. 7 Texas 9-1 No. 8 Alabama 9-1 No. 9 Missouri 8-2 No. 10 Louisville 9-1 No. 11 Oregon State 8-2 No. 12 Penn State 8-2 No. 13 Mississippi 8-2 No. 14 Oklahoma 8-2 No. 15 LSU 7-3 No. 16 Iowa 8-2 No. 17 Arizona 7-3 No. 18 Tennessee 7-3 No. 19 Notre Dame 7-3 No. 20 North Carolina 8-2 No. 21 Kansas State 7-3 No. 22 Utah 7-3 No. 23 Oklahoma State 7-3 No. 24 Tulane 9-1 No. 25 Kansas 7-3

The Buckeyes and Wolverines will meet two weekends from now in the regular-season finale.

Florida State is also ranked fourth in The Associated Press and coaches polls.

