Heavy rain leaves streets underwater in Broward County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Heavy rains in South Florida are creating flooding concerns across the region.

Some drivers were stranded for hours Tuesday after several streets were flooded in Broward County.

Several people, like Steven Getchell, were trapped in their cars for hours in Oakland Park.

"When it comes like it did, you can't stop it," Getchell said.

Getchell said he went to pick up food, but before he knew it, the water got higher and higher.

NBC Miami reporter Niko Clemmons helps Steven Getchell (right) push his stranded vehicle out of flood waters in Oakland Park on Nov. 14, 2023.

"It came down within 30 minutes [and] the whole thing was flooded out," Getchell said.

Getchell was on Northeast 11th Avenue near Commercial Boulevard. He sat in his car for more than three hours waiting for a tow truck, but no one came.

"I was waiting for the water to come into the car but it didn't," Getchell said. "The muffler is flooded out, so it won't start. I'll figure it out."

He wasn't the only one knee-deep in water.

Kathleen King took her daughter to dance class Tuesday night. On her way back, she received a flash flood warning alert on her phone, but it was too late.

Kathleen King was among the drivers who encountered flood waters in Oakland Park on Nov. 14, 2023.

"I made a poor choice on which road was not going to be flooded on my way back," King said. "When the water started coming in the car, I did manage to find a driveway and get out of the water, but you couldn't go anywhere."

King was also stuck in her car for hours off North Dixie Highway. She called her husband to come pick her up but had to leave her car behind, like so many others.

"I had my phone, played some solitaire, read the news, some TikToks," King said.

