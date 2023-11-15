Men accused of stealing more than $300K from Lowe’s stores using fraudulent company accounts

From left, William Walker and Aubrey Walker are accused of fraudulently using company accounts...
From left, William Walker and Aubrey Walker are accused of fraudulently using company accounts at Lowe's(LMDC)
By Ward Jolles
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Police said two men have been arrested, accused of stealing more than $300,000 from Lowe’s stores in Kentucky and Indiana with money that wasn’t theirs.

Police said they arrested William Walker and Aubrey Walker Sr. on Tuesday for the crimes.

According to arrest documents, the two men allegedly would take items from Lowe’s stores to the customer service counter, where they would purchase the items using “company accounts.” The only issue — neither of the men worked for the companies being billed.

By the time companies declined the payments, the suspects were already gone, and Lowe’s stores refunded the companies for the fraudulent purchases.

In all, the men allegedly purchased $319,127.84 between May and November.

They were finally caught on Tuesday, after police tracked them down using surveillance video from stores.

The two men are charged with engaging in organized crime and theft by deception.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor drops wind coverage after learning about $10K price hike
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
P!nk is working with “Pen America’s Index of Banned Books” for the project.
P!nk plans to give away banned books at upcoming concerts
Taylor Swift-themed cruise ship to set sail from South Florida in 2024

Latest News

FILE - David Schwimmer, from left, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston...
Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ costars reminiscence about late actor
Shark attack leaves man's arm looking like 'a Halloween prop'
Israeli forces raid a Palestinian town of Tulkarem, West Bank, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Israel searches for Hamas in raid of key Gaza hospital packed with patients and stranded families
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
Biden, Xi hold first talks in a year. Global conflicts, fentanyl and stable ties top their agenda
FILE - The pilot radioed air traffic control in Boston and said that a horse on board had...
Horse loose on flight to Belgium forces cargo jet back to New York