No. 10 Owls start fast, crush Eastern Michigan 100-57 in home opener

Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May claps hands with guards Johnell Davis (1) and Nicholas...
Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May claps hands with guards Johnell Davis (1) and Nicholas Boyd (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vladislav Goldin scored 19 points, Brandon Weatherspoon added 16 while not missing a shot, and No. 10 Florida Atlantic eased past Eastern Michigan 100-57 on Tuesday night.

Giancarlo Rosado and Brenen Lorent each scored 13 points for the Owls (2-0), who were playing for the first time with last season's Final Four banner swaying over the court. FAU extended the nation's second-longest home winning streak to 19 games and shot 63% on the way to finishing with six players in double figures.

Only UCLA has a longer current home streak than the Owls. The Bruins — winners of 27 straight at Pauley Pavilion — host Long Island University on Wednesday. FAU broke a tie with Liberty and UMass-Lowell, both winners of 18 in a row at home.

Florida Atlantic guard Brandon Weatherspoon (23) celebrates with teammates on the bench during...
Florida Atlantic guard Brandon Weatherspoon (23) celebrates with teammates on the bench during the second half against Eastern Michigan, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla.

Tyson Acuff scored 20 points and Legend Geeter added 13 for Eastern Michigan (1-2), which gave up a 12-0 run in each half. The Eagles fell to 0-26 against Top 10 teams and 3-49 in their Division I era against teams ranked in the AP Top 25. They haven't beaten a ranked team since topping then-No. 22 Michigan 89-83 on Dec. 17, 1997.

This one was over early — FAU got an alley-oop dunk from Goldin 6 seconds after he won the opening tip, and the Owls started 8 of 9 from the field on the way to a 20-5 lead just 5:13 into the contest. The lead was as much as 25 in the first half and 51-28 at the break. FAU led by as many as 44.

Eastern Michigan, through eight minutes, had one fewer point (11) than FAU had assists (12). The Eagles didn't get consecutive shots to fall until early in the second half; each of their first 10 makes was followed by a miss.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mayor drops wind coverage after learning about $10K price hike
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) plays in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the...
Heat vs. Hornets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 14
Fort Pierce woman sentenced to 2 years in prison for abandoning dogs
400-pound pig removed from West Palm Beach home

Latest News

Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are brought to a hospital in...
Israeli military says its forces have entered Gaza hospital
Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker stands in the dugout before a baseball game against the...
Marlins skipper wins NL Manager of the Year
Lliteracy advocate on TikTok removed from The Breakers as guest
Palestinians, allies push for ceasefire during rally at Florida Capitol