Pompano Beach couple robbed at gunpoint of more than $44,000 in items

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said a Pompano Beach couple were ambushed after returning home from dinner and robbed of more than $44,000 in items.

The armed robbery happened just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 30 at a home in the 2600 block of Northeast Sixth Street in Pompano Beach.

According to investigators, the husband and wife arrived home from dinner and opened their garage door. When the husband opened the driver’s side door to go inside the garage, he was ambushed by a man holding a gun. The victim told detectives that the man, seen in the composite sketch above, was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black track pants and demanded their belongings at gun point.

Detectives said the crook stole two iPhones, a Rolex and a purse containing a wallet with credit cards. He then ran toward the roadway, where a black sedan was waiting and drove westbound toward North Federal Highway.

Anyone with information regarding the armed man's identity should contact BSO Robbery Detective Mark Copley at 954-321-4738. Those who wish to remain anonymous, should contact Broward Crime Stoppers directly at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States. Remember, tipsters can remain anonymous.

