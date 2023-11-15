Shark attack leaves man's arm looking like 'a Halloween prop'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
A Palm Beach Gardens man is expected to make a full recovery after he was bitten by a shark near Juno Beach earlier this month.

Steven Reinhardt, who said he's in his 60s, trains regularly as an MMA fighter, running and swimming near the Juno Beach area.

Reinhardt said he was about 100 yards offshore when he was bitten in the arm by a shark on Nov. 5 at about 10:30 a.m. He said he thinks the shark could have possibly been a bull shark.

He and his doctors at St. Mary's Medical Center spoke Wednesday about the incident.

Steven Reinhardt shows off the wounds on his arm after he was attacked by a shark in the Juno...
Steven Reinhardt shows off the wounds on his arm after he was attacked by a shark in the Juno Beach area on Nov. 5, 2023.

They said he was saved thanks to the quick thinking of a woman who happened to be onshore and able to make a tourniquet.

"It just felt something hit my arm and thrash it," Reinhardt said. "I lifted my arm up and it looked like a Halloween prop. I could see the muscles hanging and blood and the bone and I thought, 'Oh man,' so I said I just got to get into shore before I bleed out, so I just kept my arm out of the water and swam for shore."

Reinhardt was able to meet some of the paramedics who responded to the call as well as thank the woman who made the initial 911 call that helped save his life.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said if the water is too murky or if you see an abundance of bait fish, it's probably a sign that you should stay out of the water to help avoid being bitten by a shark.

Reinhardt was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

