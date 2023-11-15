Tim McGraw coming to Seminole Hard Rock in 2024

Singer Tim McGraw performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield/SummerStage on...
Singer Tim McGraw performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield/SummerStage on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Country music singer Tim McGraw is coming to South Florida.

The Grammy Award-winning artist will perform at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on Feb. 8 at 8 p.m.

McGraw is known for songs like "It's Your Love," "Just to See You Smile" and "Live Like You Were Dying," for which he won a Grammy Award. He also won two Grammys for best country collaboration with Faith Hill, his wife since 1996.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Prices start at $95.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Mayor drops wind coverage after learning about $10K price hike
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
P!nk is working with “Pen America’s Index of Banned Books” for the project.
P!nk plans to give away banned books at upcoming concerts
Taylor Swift-themed cruise ship to set sail from South Florida in 2024

Latest News

Dirt bike rider dies after striking 2 parked vehicles
Authorities have released bodycam video showing the moment Orange County deputies were called...
Florida deputies remove alligator from hotel bathtub
Councilwoman Julia Botel not seeking third term
2 areas have chance for tropical development