Tim McGraw coming to Seminole Hard Rock in 2024

Country music singer Tim McGraw is coming to South Florida.

The Grammy Award-winning artist will perform at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on Feb. 8 at 8 p.m.

McGraw is known for songs like "It's Your Love," "Just to See You Smile" and "Live Like You Were Dying," for which he won a Grammy Award. He also won two Grammys for best country collaboration with Faith Hill, his wife since 1996.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Prices start at $95.

