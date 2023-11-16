3 Indian River County residents sentenced to prison for drug trafficking

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. The Justice Department has released a new regulation spelling out detailed nationwide requirements for sex offender registration under a law Congress passed in 2006. The regulation released Monday stems from the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. It requires convicted sex offenders to register in the states in which they live, work or attend school. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Three Indian River County residents have sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking crimes, including at an arcade, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office conducted the yearlong investigation.

Montravius Deon Stuckey, 23; Karen Dayana Bermudez-Torres, 42; and Lakesia Denise Blackshell, 41, pleaded guilty for their involvement in the drug trafficking organization. In Miami, U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez sentenced each of them to federal prison.

On Nov. 8, Stuckey was sentenced to 97 months in prison and Bermudez-Torres to 100 months. On Oct. 2, Blackshell was sentenced to 70 months in prison.

In July 2022, the IRCSO began an undercover operation to purchase cocaine, methamphetamine (meth), fentanyl and other illegal substances from individuals in the county after complaints or narcotic transactions and narcotics overdoses at an arcade in Vero Beach.

From July 2022 until March 2023, the DEA and IRCSO investigated a loosely organized drug trafficking organization distributing meth in Indian River County. They also used an undercover detective to purchase illegal narcotics from members of the drug trafficking organization. Approximately 859 grams of meth were seized.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Mayor drops wind coverage after learning about $10K price hike
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
P!nk is working with “Pen America’s Index of Banned Books” for the project.
P!nk plans to give away banned books at upcoming concerts
Heavy rain leaves streets underwater in Broward County

Latest News

NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver joins FAU football staff
Boca Raton attorney accused of killing father found dead in jail cell
St. Lucie Public Schools prepares to update school assignment policy
New state funding will ensure all veterans in Florida have dental care