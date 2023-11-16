Flooding causes problems for drivers in Boca Raton

Rain, which lasted more than six hours on Wednesday night, was especially heavy in southern Palm Beach County, including Boca Raton.

The rain created pockets of flooding in certain areas less than 100 feet wide and covered roads.

Bryan Johnston, who commutes from Boca Raton to Fort Lauderdale, said his commute took about 1 hour and 30 minutes due to the storm. He said the most frustrating part was trying to avoid bad drivers.

“It took me an hour and half to get home from Fort Lauderdale,” Johnston said. “Wipers going as fast they could go, holding onto the wheel trying to get home waiting for this to pass though.”

Ronald Ressler, who also lives in Boca Raton, said he believes the rain will help the grass near his home. He said he’ll take some day of heavy rain over the weather in Michigan.

