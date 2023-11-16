Flooding causes problems for drivers in Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain, which lasted more than six hours on Wednesday night, was especially heavy in southern Palm Beach County, including Boca Raton.

The rain created pockets of flooding in certain areas less than 100 feet wide and covered roads.

Bryan Johnston says his commute from Fort Lauderdale to Boca Raton took about 1 hour and 30...
Bryan Johnston says his commute from Fort Lauderdale to Boca Raton took about 1 hour and 30 minutes due to the storm.

Bryan Johnston, who commutes from Boca Raton to Fort Lauderdale, said his commute took about 1 hour and 30 minutes due to the storm. He said the most frustrating part was trying to avoid bad drivers.

“It took me an hour and half to get home from Fort Lauderdale,” Johnston said. “Wipers going as fast they could go, holding onto the wheel trying to get home waiting for this to pass though.”

Ronald Ressler, who also lives in Boca Raton, said he believes the rain will help the grass near his home. He said he’ll take some day of heavy rain over the weather in Michigan.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Mayor drops wind coverage after learning about $10K price hike
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
P!nk is working with “Pen America’s Index of Banned Books” for the project.
P!nk plans to give away banned books at upcoming concerts
Broward County Public Schools closed Thursday due to rain, flooding

Latest News

Motorbike rider convicted of first-degree murder of Lyft Driver in 2021
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
3 Indian River County residents sentenced to prison for drug trafficking
NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver joins FAU football staff
Boca Raton attorney accused of killing father found dead in jail cell
St. Lucie Public Schools prepares to update school assignment policy