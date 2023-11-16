FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 16, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - After a rough night of tropical storm-force winds across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, conditions are improving headed into Thursday afternoon.

“The overall trend will be for things to basically be improving today and much better by tomorrow,” WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Kate Wentzel said.

A high wind warning is currently in effect for coastal regions of the Treasure Coast until 1 p.m. Thursday, meaning we could see wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

A storm warning is also in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday for offshore of the Treasure Coast, with wind gusts of 60 miles per hour and seas of 7 to 12 feet possible. This means all marine vessels must remain at port.

Finally, a wind advisory for eastern Palm Beach County and a flood watch for the Treasure Coast are in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Wentzel said our viewing areas are still seeing the effects of this system as it pulls away from Florida, but we will continue to see conditions improve over the next 24 hours.

WFLX First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said wind is now the main impact.

“Think of this storm as a nor’easter in the south,” Correa said, adding that drier air filtering in from the northeast has caused the rain to dissipate.

IMAGES: Impacts of powerful wind gusts in South Florida

WFLX First Alert Weather meteorologist James Wieland said the Lake Worth Beach Pier had tropical storm-force wind gusts of 42 miles per hour, while wind gusts of 45 miles per hour were reported Thursday at Palm Beach International Airport.

While most of the rain has moved out of our area, there may still be some downpours and storms on the Treasure Coast in the late afternoon and evening hours on Thursday.

“Later this evening, we could see some heavy rain across the Treasure Coast and even portions of Palm Beach County,” Wentzel said. “Not out of the woods yet. Today is pretty much the transition day, and tomorrow we’ll see much better conditions.”

Wentzel added the weekend looks great with a weak front bringing cooler and less humid air our way.

