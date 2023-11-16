Heavy rain and strong winds topple trees, damage canopies in Palm Beach County

Overnight things got hectic along the coast.

"The roof comes over here, to here and now all that is on top," Vince Thomas said.

He came by the Dune Deck Restaurant in Lantana to check out the damage it took during the short-lived storms Wednesday night. He and his wife are regulars at the busy eating establishment.

"You come here on a Sunday morning and there's people all in this area here waiting to get in," he said.

Dune Deck is right on the ocean, and it got hit pretty hard. A canopy is peeled back and the wall that anchors the canopy will have to be rebuilt.

"I hope they come back," he said.

The high winds and heavy rain really wreaked havoc across Palm Beach County.

For example, in one West Palm Beach neighborhood, a tree is snapped in half, a trampoline is taken for a ride and is found on the sidewalk on Congress Avenue, and a Christmas Tree canopy near the outlets is twisted beyond recognition.

Then there's Palm Beach, the county may not be dealing with rain, but strong winds have ocean waves crashing over the seawall.

"It's pretty cool to come out and see. You got to ride by the beach when this is going on," Kim Tino said.

Keith Greenwood said the weather is out of control.

"This is rather breezy I must admit and it's crazy," he said.

Back at the Dune Deck, Thomas said he's taking all of this in stride.

"You live in South Florida and there's storms you just live with it," he said.

