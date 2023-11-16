Hunter falls 25 feet from tree stand on opening day of deer season, airlifted to hospital

First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries,...
First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries, so troopers requested he be airlifted to a hospital.(Michigan State Police via WNEM)
By Emily Keinath and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – A hunter in Michigan was airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday after he fell 25 feet from his tree stand.

According to Michigan State Police, the 61-year-old man was participating in opening day of firearm deer season in Roscommon County on Wednesday when he fell out of his tree stand.

Although he was seriously injured, police said he was able to crawl to his backpack on the ground, reach for his phone and call for help.

First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries, so troopers requested he be airlifted to a hospital.

The man’s identity was not released.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Broward County Public Schools closed Thursday
New state funding will ensure all veterans in Florida have dental care
P!nk is working with “Pen America’s Index of Banned Books” for the project.
P!nk plans to give away banned books at upcoming concerts
Memphis Grizzlies forward David Roddy shoots against Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson in the...
Heat vs. Nets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 16

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after his meeting with China's President...
Biden tells Asia-Pacific leaders that US ‘not going anywhere’ as it looks to build economic ties
A man found a rare, fully intact mammoth jaw while diving in alligator-infested waters.
‘Crazy find’: Man finds rare, fully intact mammoth jaw while diving
FILE - United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors assembly plant in...
General Motors becomes 1st of Detroit automakers to seal deal with unionized workers
FILE - The Starbucks logo is seen on a shop, March 14, 2017, in downtown Pittsburgh. (AP...
Thousands of Starbucks workers go on a one-day strike
FILE - This electron microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human...
RSV is straining some hospitals, and US officials are releasing more shots for newborns