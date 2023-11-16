Motorbike rider convicted of first-degree murder of Lyft Driver in 2021

A jury on Wednesday convicted a motorbike rider of attempted murder with a deadly weapon in the stabbing of a Lyft driver in Boynton Beach in 2021.

Michael Radler Jr., 40, also was found guilty of leaving the scene of an accident involving an injury to Tevin Edwards Kimbugwe, of Lake Worth Beach. Circuit Court Judge Daliah Weiss set sentencing for Jan. 11 at 1 p.m.

Boynton Beach police responded to the incident at 4:51 a.m. Sept. 12 in the 2700 block of South Seacrest Boulevard, which is near Bethesda Hospital.

Callers had told dispatch that a man on a motorbike had stabbed the Lyft driver and left the scene. The victim was taken to Delray Medical Center as a trauma alert with lacerations to his face, chest, back and arms.

The rider had fled on southbound on Seacrest, witnesses said.

At 5:30 a.m., police officers made contact in the area of Lake Ida Road and Congress Avenue with a man riding the bike and matching the description of white man with brown hair and a beard.

He was ultimately positivity identified as Radler.

A witness said the man talked to the Lyft driver before pulling a 12- to 15-inch knife from a motorbike and piercing him with it.

Several other witnesses who had ridden in the vehicle of Lyft driver said they were involved in an accident with the motorbike that caused it to hit a tree. The Lyft driver went to check on Radler and then on them before being stabbed.

