Stuart nonprofit's tree tent destroyed overnight by high winds

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A nonprofit organization in Stuart needs the public's help in locating and installing a new tent to sell Christmas trees to help benefit children in Martin County and globally.

Buy A Tree. Change A Life. Stuart, FL's said their tent at Ascent Church located at 4175 SE Cove Rd. in Stuart was destroyed in a Facebook post. The damage comes as wet weather and strong wind gusts impacted the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Weather conditions were beginning to improve by Thursday afternoon.

The nonprofit said no other damage or injuries occurred.

The organization now needs help finding and installing a new 40x60 pole tent. Anyone who is able to help should call 772-223-2109. They said trees are coming Monday and they plan to be open on Black Friday.

All proceeds help children globally and in Martin County.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Broward County Public Schools closed Thursday
New state funding will ensure all veterans in Florida have dental care
P!nk is working with “Pen America’s Index of Banned Books” for the project.
P!nk plans to give away banned books at upcoming concerts
Memphis Grizzlies forward David Roddy shoots against Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson in the...
Heat vs. Nets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 16

Latest News

Child abuse arrest: Man grabbed teen by neck at Urban Air Park, police say
Here's how many FPL customers are without power
After a rough night of tropical storm-force winds across Palm Beach County and the Treasure...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 16, 2023
Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast schools still in session Thursday