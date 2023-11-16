Stuart nonprofit's tree tent destroyed overnight by high winds

A nonprofit organization in Stuart needs the public's help in locating and installing a new tent to sell Christmas trees to help benefit children in Martin County and globally.

Buy A Tree. Change A Life. Stuart, FL's said their tent at Ascent Church located at 4175 SE Cove Rd. in Stuart was destroyed in a Facebook post. The damage comes as wet weather and strong wind gusts impacted the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Weather conditions were beginning to improve by Thursday afternoon.

The nonprofit said no other damage or injuries occurred.

The organization now needs help finding and installing a new 40x60 pole tent. Anyone who is able to help should call 772-223-2109. They said trees are coming Monday and they plan to be open on Black Friday.

All proceeds help children globally and in Martin County.

Scripps Only Content 2023