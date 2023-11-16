Tropical Storm Vince forecast to form Friday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Hurricane season isn’t over yet.

The National Hurricane Center said Thursday afternoon that Potential Tropical Cyclone 22, located in the western Caribbean, was forecast to become Tropical Storm Vince by Friday.

A potential tropical cyclone is a term used by the National Weather Service to describe a disturbance that is not yet a tropical cyclone, but which poses the threat of bringing tropical storm or hurricane conditions to land within 48 hours.

WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle said it is not forecast to strengthen into a hurricane.

The system, which is packing 35 mph winds and is moving north-northeast at 9 mph, is forecast to stay well east of Florida and the rest of the United States.

Tropical storm conditions are possible across Jamaica, southeastern Cuba, Haiti, the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos through Saturday.

Tropical storm watches are in effect for those areas.

Heavy rains will affect portions of Panama, Costa Rica, Jamaica, southeastern Cuba and Hispaniola through Monday morning.

This rainfall is likely to produce flash flooding along with mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

Hurricane season concludes at the end of November.

