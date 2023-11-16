Tutu-wearing 'turkey' friends to distribute free vegan roasts

Dozens of free vegan roasts will be handed out on Sunday in Palm Beach Gardens courtesy of PETA's "tutu-wearing turkey" human volunteers.

The aim of the animal rights group is to urge the public to forgo turkey and choose plant-based roasts instead this coming Thansgiving holiday.

“Turkeys feel pain and fear, experience joy, value their lives, and don’t deserve to be carved up and stuffed any more than we do,” said PETA executive vice president Tracy Reiman.

The group will be out in front of Trader Joe's at 12 p.m. Sunday at 2560 PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens.

