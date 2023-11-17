Heavy rains flood Fellsmere streets, strand drivers

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Heavy rains in Indian River County caused multiple streets to be closed after they were inundated by water Thursday night.

"Many roads in Fellsmere are flooded and travel is not recommended," the Fellsmere Police Department posted on their Facebook page. "Area residents are advised to stay off roadways until water levels subside."

Police said that North Broadway Street and all east/west streets connecting to it were closed due to flooding.

North Cypress Street and all east/west streets connecting to it were also closed.

The Fellsmere Police Department said County Road 512 from Willow Street to State Road 60 was open with some standing water along the road edge.

A flood warning was in effect for northern Indian River County until 11:45 p.m.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Broward County Public Schools closed Thursday
New state funding will ensure all veterans in Florida have dental care
P!nk is working with “Pen America’s Index of Banned Books” for the project.
P!nk plans to give away banned books at upcoming concerts
Memphis Grizzlies forward David Roddy shoots against Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson in the...
Heat vs. Nets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 16

Latest News

Tiger Woods, top, assistant United States team captain, and his associate Erica Herman, watch...
Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend drops suit, says she never claimed sexual harassment
Hurricanes to retire Gino Torretta's No. 13 jersey
Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston (5) throws a pass against Auburn University in the...
Jameis Winston to have No. 5 jersey retired
Martin County firefighter returns home safely from mission to Israel