Jameis Winston to have No. 5 jersey retired

Former Florida State quarterback and 2013 Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston will have his No. 5 jersey retired this weekend.

The retirement ceremony will take place after the first quarter of Saturday's home finale against North Alabama, Florida State athletic director Michael Alford announced Wednesday.

Winston will be at the game as the 2013 national championship team is recognized.

"The retirement of Jameis' jersey will certainly be a great event on our campus," Alford said. "He had a huge impact on Florida State football, and his place as one of our all-time greats is unquestioned. I know we all look forward to seeing his No. 5 becoming a permanent part of Doak Campbell Stadium."

Winston was 26-1 as a starter in his two seasons at Florida State, leading the Seminoles to their third national title in school history with a 34-31 win against Auburn in the final national championship game of the Bowl Championship Series era.

Florida State quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston holds the crystal trophy after beating Auburn in the BCS National Championship game on Monday, Jan. 6, 2014, in Pasadena, Calif. The Seminoles won 34-31.

His 7,964 passing yards are the fourth-most in Florida State history, while his 65 touchdowns rank second-best behind 2000 Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke.

Winston won his first 26 games as a starter. The only defeat of his collegiate career was his final game – a 59-20 loss to Oregon in the first-ever College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Rose Bowl.

The youngest player to ever win the Heisman Trophy left school early to become the No. 1 overall pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent five seasons with the Buccaneers and is currently the backup quarterback for the New Orleans Saints.

Winston will become the 11th Florida State football player to have his number or jersey retired, joining wide receivers Fred Biletnikoff and Ron Sellers, defensive tackle Ron Simmons, cornerback Deion Sanders, 1993 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Charlie Ward, running back Warrick Dunn, Weinke, linebacker Derrick Brooks, cornerback Terrell Buckley and linebacker Marvin Jones.

Florida State stopped retiring numbers – instead retiring players' jerseys – in 1997.

