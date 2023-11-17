Man attacks, kills man with machete at Saddlebrook Apartments in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Police said a West Palm Beach man died Thursday night in a violent attack by a machete-wielding suspect.

The attack happened at around 9:39 p.m. Thursday at the Saddlebrook Apartments in the 5100 block of Caribbean Boulevard. The West Palm Beach Police Department said they received a call of a man being hit and stabbed with a machete.

Officers responded and found the victim lying on the ground near the entrance to the complex. The 68-year-old man, whose name is being withheld due to Marsy’s Law, died at the scene.

Officers spotted Elias Armando Calderon, 35, of West Palm Beach, carrying a machete in the complex. Police said when Calderon ran from officers but apprehended after a brief chase on foot.

Calderon spontaneously admitted to killing the man as he was being detained, according to police.
 
He was booked into the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office Main Detention Center at 6:18 a.m. Friday and is facing one count of first-degree murder.

