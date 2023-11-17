Man attacks, kills man with machete at West Palm Beach apartments

Police said a West Palm Beach man died Thursday night in a violent attack by a machete-wielding suspect.

The attack happened at about 9:39 p.m. Thursday at the Saddlebrook Apartments in the 5100 block of Caribbean Boulevard. The West Palm Beach Police Department said they received a call of a man being hit and stabbed with a machete.

Officers responded and found the victim lying on the ground near the entrance to the complex. The 68-year-old man, whose name is being withheld due to Marsy's Law, died at the scene.

Elias Armando Calderon faces a charge of first-degree murder after West Palm Beach police said he killed a man with a machete.

Officers spotted Elias Armando Calderon, 35, of West Palm Beach, carrying a machete in the complex. Police said that Calderon ran from officers but was apprehended after a brief foot chase.

Calderon spontaneously admitted to killing the man as he was being detained, according to police.



He was booked into the main Palm Beach County jail at 6:18 a.m. Friday and is facing one count of first-degree murder.

Crime Concerns

Betty Evans lives at the Saddlebrook Apartments with her three adult children and is worried about crime in the area.

"I just want us to be safe out here," Evans said. "We need … more security out here for the young kids out here because it's kind of scary because you never know what's going to happen."

Evans said she is scared to come out at certain times of the night.

Betty Evans, a resident of the Saddlebrook Apartments, spoke with WPTV reporter Joel Lopez about her concerns with crime in the area.

