Pedestrian killed in crash on Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian in West Palm Beach Friday afternoon.

The accident happened at around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Okeechobee Boulevard and Church Street.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center where the person died.

Authorities shut down Okeechobee Boulevard westbound while investigating the accident.

No details released on what led up to the crash.

