West Palm Beach woman, 85, hit and killed by SUV

An 85-year-old West Palm Beach woman was killed Friday afternoon after she was hit by an SUV, deputies said.

The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Okeechobee Boulevard and Church Street.

Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the victim, Maria Hortencia Affortunato, was walking westbound on the south side of Okeechobee Boulevard on the sidewalk, approaching the exit to Cricket Wireless.

At the same time, a 2017 Ford Escape was exiting the parking lot of Cricket Wireless and making a right turn to go east on Okeechobee Boulevard.

When the driver began to turn right, the side of the SUV struck Affortunato, pulling her underneath the vehicle.

The SUV dragged the elderly woman for a short time before stopping, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said Affortunato was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center by West Palm Beach Fire Rescue where she later died from her injuries.

The elderly woman's death comes just three days after an 87-year-old woman was hit and killed crossing Haverhill Road.

Scripps Only Content 2023