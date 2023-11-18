Drag show organizer applauds Supreme Court ruling

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Organizers of the Friday night drag shows at Hullabaloo restaurant in West Palm Beach said they were going to be celebrating the U.S. Supreme Court decision.

They said Florida's anti-drag show law took a big hit on their industry both emotionally and financially.

Also, they said many families that would normally go to shows were prohibited from attending, and many drag queens had fewer opportunities to perform because of the laws, which were championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year.

Drag show producer Chris Rhoades expresses his satisfaction following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Nov. 17, 2024.
"We're hoping he forgets about our community and just leaves us alone, but we'll just continue to fight," Chris Rhoades, a drag show producer at Hullabaloo, said. "We fought back in Stonewall, and that's what we'll continue to do."

Right now, their drag shows are only for people 18 years or older, but they're hoping through the appeal to one-day welcome families back to the show.

