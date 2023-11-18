Police seek help in finding 2 suspects in fatal shooting of man in 2022

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Fort Pierce police are seeking the public's aid in finding two Black men who are suspects in the death of a man in 2022.

Police are now listing the victim as Alexander Michael Pirozzi, 31. Originally the name was withheld because of Marsy's Law.

The police department on Friday posted an update on Facebook.

At 11:26 p.m. July 4, officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of North 27th Street. Upon arrival, officers located Pirozzi deceased in his Nissan SUV.

Police have identified two men in this case.

Anyone with information in regards to this case are urged to contact the Fort police or anonymously submit a tip to Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS. A cash reward is available.

