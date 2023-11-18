Target testing new self-checkout policy

The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.
The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.(Glenn Beltz | Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Attention Target shoppers, you may soon see some changes in the checkout line.

The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.

If shoppers have more than 10 items, then they will need to use the full-service lanes with cashiers.

For now, the company is testing this new policy in a handful of stores.

They say it is designed to shorten wait times and to better understand shoppers’ preferences.

And, while retailers have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses, the company says this was not a factor in testing the new policy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Singer Tim McGraw performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield/SummerStage on...
Tim McGraw coming to Seminole Hard Rock in 2024
Heavy rains flood Fellsmere streets, strand drivers
When will controversial Costco open? Developer provides tentative timeline
West Palm Beach woman, 85, hit and killed by SUV

Latest News

FILE - Elon Musk reacts during an in-conversation event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi...
IBM, EU, Disney and others pull ads from Elon Musk’s X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash
Fans look up at the Christ the Redeemer statue that is illuminated with a welcome message to...
Taylor Swift postpones Rio show after fan dies during concert
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Riviera Beach man takes plea, sentenced to 5 years in shooting death in 2022
A police officer manning a roadblock talks with an employee of New Hampshire Hospital who was...
Authorities say they have identified the suspect in the shooting of a hospital security guard