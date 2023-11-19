Jalen Ramsey catches game-sealing interception for Dolphins

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) celebrates after intercepting a pass thrown by Las...
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) celebrates after intercepting a pass thrown by Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jalen Ramsey caught a game-sealing interception to help stifle Las Vegas' fourth-quarter comeback, and the Miami Dolphins overcame three turnovers to hold off the Raiders 20-13 Sunday.

Ramsey, who also intercepted Aidan O'Connell earlier in the game, caught a pass in the end zone intended for Tre Tucker with 22 seconds left, ending a rare game in which Miami's defense outshined its offense.

Tua Tagovailoa was 28 of 39 with 325 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for Miami. He also lost his third fumble of the season on a scramble on the Dolphins’ opening drive. Tyreek Hill caught his league-leading eighth touchdown of the season and had 146 yards on 10 catches.

O’Connell, who finished 24 of 41 with 271 yards and three interceptions, also threw a pick on Las Vegas' penultimate drive.

With his team down 7, O'Connell dropped back to pass on fourth down at Miami's 38 when defensive tackle Christian Wilkins wrapped him up. O'Connell tried to force up a pass, and Jaelan Phillips came up with the ball for his first career interception.

Salvon Ahmed caught Tagovailoa's other touchdown, an 11-yard score in the second quarter.

With 10:55 left, the Raiders got the ball at the 50 after a Dolphins punt but ended up turning the ball over on downs after a deep pass from O'Connell to Tucker on second-and-17 that was originally ruled a catch was overturned.

Las Vegas (5-6) had a two-game winning streak snapped, and the victory by Miami (7-3) strengthened its hold on the top spot in the AFC East.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Singer Tim McGraw performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield/SummerStage on...
Tim McGraw coming to Seminole Hard Rock in 2024

Latest News

Demonstrators show support for Palestinians; counter-protestors also turn out
DeSantis says he didn't see Musk's endorsement of antisemitic post
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is taken off the field after being injured during the...
Seminoles slip to No. 5 in AP poll after losing quarterback Jordan Travis