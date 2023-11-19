Jalen Ramsey catches game-sealing interception for Dolphins

Jalen Ramsey caught a game-sealing interception to help stifle Las Vegas' fourth-quarter comeback, and the Miami Dolphins overcame three turnovers to hold off the Raiders 20-13 Sunday.

Ramsey, who also intercepted Aidan O'Connell earlier in the game, caught a pass in the end zone intended for Tre Tucker with 22 seconds left, ending a rare game in which Miami's defense outshined its offense.

Tua Tagovailoa was 28 of 39 with 325 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for Miami. He also lost his third fumble of the season on a scramble on the Dolphins’ opening drive. Tyreek Hill caught his league-leading eighth touchdown of the season and had 146 yards on 10 catches.

O’Connell, who finished 24 of 41 with 271 yards and three interceptions, also threw a pick on Las Vegas' penultimate drive.

With his team down 7, O'Connell dropped back to pass on fourth down at Miami's 38 when defensive tackle Christian Wilkins wrapped him up. O'Connell tried to force up a pass, and Jaelan Phillips came up with the ball for his first career interception.

Salvon Ahmed caught Tagovailoa's other touchdown, an 11-yard score in the second quarter.

With 10:55 left, the Raiders got the ball at the 50 after a Dolphins punt but ended up turning the ball over on downs after a deep pass from O'Connell to Tucker on second-and-17 that was originally ruled a catch was overturned.

Las Vegas (5-6) had a two-game winning streak snapped, and the victory by Miami (7-3) strengthened its hold on the top spot in the AFC East.

