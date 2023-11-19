KJ Jefferson 3 TDs help Arkansas past FIU 44-20

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) drops back to pass against Florida International during...
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) drops back to pass against Florida International during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KJ Jefferson threw three touchdown passes to help Arkansas defeat Florida International 44-20 on Saturday night.

Jefferson passed for 187 yards and ran 15 times for 90 yards. He paced an offense that gained 510 yards, including 323 on the ground.

Isaiah Augustave ran for 101 yards for Arkansas (4-7), which has won two of three after a six-game losing skid that brought questions about coach Sam Pittman's future.

Keyone Jenkins passed for 265 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score and Kris Mitchell caught six passes for 157 yards and a touchdown for FIU (4-7), which lost its third straight.

Arkansas fell behind early. Jenkins ran for a 1-yard touchdown and threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Dean Patterson to put FIU up 13-7 late in the first quarter.

Jefferson put the Razorbacks ahead with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Tyrone Broden. The defense got in on the scoring when Alfahiym Walcott returned a fumble 33 yards to give Arkansas a 21-13 lead. A 31-yard touchdown run by Dominique Johnson gave the Razorbacks a 31-13 halftime advantage.

Jefferson threw his third touchdown pass late in the third quarter, a 32-yarder to Isaiah Sategna that put the Razorbacks up 38-20.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Singer Tim McGraw performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield/SummerStage on...
Tim McGraw coming to Seminole Hard Rock in 2024
Heavy rains flood Fellsmere streets, strand drivers
When will controversial Costco open? Developer provides tentative timeline
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499

Latest News

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis receives attention on the field after being injured...
No. 4 FSU routs North Alabama 58-13, loses QB Jordan Travis
Florida Atlantic forward Giancarlo Rosado (3) drives to the basket as Bryant University forward...
Bryant stuns No. 10 FAU 61-52, snapping Owls' 19-game home winning streak
Patients, staff and displaced people have left Gaza's largest hospital
Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer (13) scrambles as he looks for a teammate under pressure...
No. 9 Louisville tops Miami 38-31, clinches spot in ACC title game