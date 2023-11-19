Luke Bryan charity concert in Jupiter nets $300,000

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 2:10 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Country superstar Luke Bryan rocked the Jupiter waterfront Saturday night, benefitting Palm Beach County arts and music students.

The Save Our Musicians Foundation hosted the unique concert experience between Tiki 52 and Jupiter Pointe Marina.

Thousands of people came out to not only see the country star perform but also support area arts. Students from Bak Middle School of the Arts and Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts performed ahead of Bryan taking the stage.

The concert raised more than $150,000 for Dreyfoos and more than $50,000 for Bak, bringing in a total of $300,000.

WPTV spoke to Bryan ahead of his performance. He said he was most looking forward to performing his hit song "One Margarita," since the concert was on the water.

WPTV reporter Stephanie Susskind speaks to country singer Luke Bryan ahead of his charity...
WPTV reporter Stephanie Susskind speaks to country singer Luke Bryan ahead of his charity concert on the waterfront in Jupiter.

"To be able to raise money for these two schools and to make sure that the instruments are great and to make sure when kids go to learn about music, the technology's there," Bryan said when asked why it was important for him to be there. "Whether they're learning on iPads or great instruments, you really want them to be able to have the best stuff to kickstart their career in music and the arts, so I'm glad to be a part of it."

He said his message to the students is to enjoy every opportunity on the stage.

"The main thing is to have fun with music and try to really enjoy whenever you're on a stage, whether you're in a church choir or on a big stage somewhere, to really enjoy being a part of music," he said.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
Singer Tim McGraw performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield/SummerStage on...
Tim McGraw coming to Seminole Hard Rock in 2024

Latest News

Boca Raton woman opens up about struggles of suicide loss
Missouri place-kicker Harrison Mevis (92) celebrates after making a 30-yard field goal late in...
No. 11 Missouri outlasts Florida on game-winning field goal
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) drops back to pass against Florida International during...
KJ Jefferson 3 TDs help Arkansas past FIU 44-20
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis receives attention on the field after being injured...
No. 4 FSU routs North Alabama 58-13, loses QB Jordan Travis