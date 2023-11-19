Luke Bryan charity concert in Jupiter nets $300,000

Country superstar Luke Bryan rocked the Jupiter waterfront Saturday night, benefitting Palm Beach County arts and music students.

The Save Our Musicians Foundation hosted the unique concert experience between Tiki 52 and Jupiter Pointe Marina.

Thousands of people came out to not only see the country star perform but also support area arts. Students from Bak Middle School of the Arts and Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts performed ahead of Bryan taking the stage.

The concert raised more than $150,000 for Dreyfoos and more than $50,000 for Bak, bringing in a total of $300,000.

WPTV spoke to Bryan ahead of his performance. He said he was most looking forward to performing his hit song "One Margarita," since the concert was on the water.

WPTV reporter Stephanie Susskind speaks to country singer Luke Bryan ahead of his charity concert on the waterfront in Jupiter.

"To be able to raise money for these two schools and to make sure that the instruments are great and to make sure when kids go to learn about music, the technology's there," Bryan said when asked why it was important for him to be there. "Whether they're learning on iPads or great instruments, you really want them to be able to have the best stuff to kickstart their career in music and the arts, so I'm glad to be a part of it."

He said his message to the students is to enjoy every opportunity on the stage.

"The main thing is to have fun with music and try to really enjoy whenever you're on a stage, whether you're in a church choir or on a big stage somewhere, to really enjoy being a part of music," he said.

Scripps Only Content 2023