Miss Nicaragua crowned 2023’s Miss Universe

Miss Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios bested 19 semi-finalists to win the annual Miss Universe...
Miss Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios bested 19 semi-finalists to win the annual Miss Universe beauty pageant.(Source: Getty Images via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:13 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (CNN) - Miss Nicaragua has been crowned 2023′s Miss Universe.

Meet Sheynnis Palacios. She bested 19 semi-finalists to win the annual beauty pageant in El Salvador’s capital, San Salvador.

This year’s competition brought together 84 winners of national pageants around the globe. They were judged by a panel that included model Halima Aden, “Queer Eye” star Carson Kressley and TikTok influencer Avani Gregg.

Miss Thailand placed as first runner-up.

Palacios takes the crown from R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States, who served as last year’s Miss Universe.

When asked who she would choose to spend a day in the life of, Palacios chose feminist writer Mary Wollstonecraft, the mother of “Frankenstein” author Mary Shelley.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
Singer Tim McGraw performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield/SummerStage on...
Tim McGraw coming to Seminole Hard Rock in 2024

Latest News

Missouri place-kicker Harrison Mevis (92) celebrates after making a 30-yard field goal late in...
No. 11 Missouri outlasts Florida on game-winning field goal
GRAPHIC: Gaza’s largest hospital has become the epicenter of fighting in the besieged enclave....
GRAPHIC: Israel-Hamas war rages as outcry grows over Gaza hospital crisis
Palestinians inspect the site where the Israeli military struck what it said was a hideout for...
Patients and staff leave Gaza’s biggest hospital, and dozens are killed at a crowded refugee camp
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) drops back to pass against Florida International during...
KJ Jefferson 3 TDs help Arkansas past FIU 44-20