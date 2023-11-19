No. 4 FSU routs North Alabama 58-13, loses QB Jordan Travis

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis receives attention on the field after being injured...
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis receives attention on the field after being injured during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against North Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fourth-ranked Florida State lost star quarterback Jordan Travis to a leg injury in the first quarter, yet rallied behind backup Tate Rodemaker and beat North Alabama 58-13 on Saturday night.

Travis suffered what appeared to be a major injury to his left knee/leg on a run up the middle late in the first quarter. After an air cast was placed on the leg, Travis was carted off. There was no official update from Mike Norvell on Travis' injury at halftime, although the coach told the CW Network at the intermission that "obviously it didn't look good."

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis gestures to the crowd as he's taken off the field after...
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis gestures to the crowd as he's taken off the field after being injured during the first quarter against North Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Rodemaker completed 13 of 23 passes for 217 yards with touchdown passes to Keon Coleman and Caziah Holmes as the Seminoles (11-0) won their 17th straight game while trying to maintain the No. 4 spot in the College Football Playoff standings.

CJ Campbell had a 70-yard touchdown run, and Lawrance Toafili, Trey Benson and Holmes added TD runs.

Senior defensive back Jarrian Jones forced a fumble to set up a first-half touchdown, and his second-half interception set up another score.

Noah Walters completed 13 of 26 passes with touchdown throws to Takairee Kennebrew, his 10th of the season, and J.J. Evans. But UNA (3-8) punted nine times.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Singer Tim McGraw performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield/SummerStage on...
Tim McGraw coming to Seminole Hard Rock in 2024
Heavy rains flood Fellsmere streets, strand drivers
When will controversial Costco open? Developer provides tentative timeline
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499

Latest News

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) drops back to pass against Florida International during...
KJ Jefferson 3 TDs help Arkansas past FIU 44-20
Florida Atlantic forward Giancarlo Rosado (3) drives to the basket as Bryant University forward...
Bryant stuns No. 10 FAU 61-52, snapping Owls' 19-game home winning streak
Patients, staff and displaced people have left Gaza's largest hospital
Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer (13) scrambles as he looks for a teammate under pressure...
No. 9 Louisville tops Miami 38-31, clinches spot in ACC title game