Boynton Beach man wins $1M playing scratch-off game

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A Palm Beach County man has a little extra money to spend on gifts this holiday season.

Florida Lottery officials announced Monday that Mario Torres, 47, of Boynton Beach, claimed a $1 million prize playing the $20 Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.

Torres chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Officials said he purchased his winning ticket at Kenny's Market, located at 214 East Ocean Ave., in Boynton Beach.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65. However, the odds of winning $1 million playing the game is 1-in-756,000.

