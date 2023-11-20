Cries for help lead rescue crews to person trapped in garbage truck

Officials say a person was rescued from solid waste truck in Anderson, South Carolina.
Officials say a person was rescued from solid waste truck in Anderson, South Carolina.(Contributed)
By Amanda Shaw and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Cries for help led rescue crews in South Carolina to a bizarre discovery Monday morning.

The Anderson Fire Department posted the rescue on Facebook.

A driver of a solid waste truck told police he heard a screaming noise coming from inside the truck he was operating after emptying a dumpster along W Orr Street.

The driver said that he thought nothing of it at first, but then began hearing someone banging on the side of the truck.

The driver took the truck to the Anderson Fire Department shortly before 8 a.m. and told them about the cries for help he heard coming from inside his truck.

Crews investigated and quickly determined there was a person was trapped inside.

Officials say a person was rescued from solid waste truck in Anderson, South Carolina.
Officials say a person was rescued from solid waste truck in Anderson, South Carolina.(Anderson FD)

A ladder truck and rope system were used to lift the victim out of the vehicle, and they were transported to the hospital with traumatic injuries.

Firefighters performed a search to ensure no other victims were inside.

In addition to Anderson firefighters, the Anderson Police Department, Anderson County EMS, Medshore Ambulance Service, City of Anderson Public Works and the Anderson County HazMat Team all responded to help with the rescue.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Luke Bryan charity concert in Jupiter nets $300,000

Latest News

FILE - American Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport, Jan. 11,...
American Airlines flight attendants ask for permission to strike. Southwest pilots could be next
Historic flooding has Fellsmere seeking solutions to 'complicated' issue
FILE - FedEx delivery trucks are parked next to a conveyor belt while being loaded with...
Shippers anticipate being able to meet holiday demand
FILE - Elon Musk, left, speaks with Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and...
Senate panel subpoenas CEOs of Discord, Snap and X to testify about children’s safety online
Sacred Ground: the fight to identify resting place of over 300 African Americans
Sacred Ground: The fight to identify the final resting place of more than 300 African Americans