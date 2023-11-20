Ex-Benjamin star says he’s done for season after leg injury

FSU QB Jordan Travis says ‘journey this team set out on is not over yet’
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is taken off the field after being injured during the...
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is taken off the field after being injured during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against North Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis confirmed Monday on social media that his season is over.

The former Benjamin School star from West Palm Beach said the injury he suffered during last weekend's home finale against North Alabama "marks the end of my Seminole playing career."

Travis' left leg was placed in an air cast and he was carted off the field after scrambling for a first down late in the first quarter of Florida State's 58-13 win.

"Being the quarterback here at Florida State University has been a dream come true," Travis wrote in an Instagram post. "I am humbled, honored and forever grateful. The journey this team set out on is not over yet as all of our goals still lie just ahead. I am excited to be by my brothers' sides every day as we continue our attack. We're all we got, we're all we need. Job's not finished. Go Noles!"

The No. 5 Seminoles (11-0, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 4 College Football Playoff) will travel to rival Florida (5-6, 3-5 Southeastern Conference) for their final game of the regular season.

Backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker is expected to make his first start since 2020 in place of Travis, who finishes his FSU career with 8,715 passing yards – second-most in school history.

The Heisman Trophy candidate has thrown 20 touchdown passes and just two interceptions this season. He has also thrown for 2,756 yards and rushed for 176 yards and seven scores.

Travis already holds several Florida State records, including the most career rushing touchdowns (31) by a quarterback and most career rushing yards (1,910) by a quarterback. His 65 passing touchdowns are second behind 2013 Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston, who had his jersey retired during Saturday's game. Winston wore Travis' No. 13 on the sideline.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
In a video posted to TikTok, American Airlines Captain Jeff Fell is seen tearing up as he...
Pilot’s emotional speech on retirement flight leaves passengers in tears

Latest News

Get ready for quarterbacks Max Brown, Tate Rodemaker when Seminoles visit Gators
No. 12 Miami tops Kansas State 91-83 for Bahamas title
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is taken off the field after being injured during the...
Seminoles slip to No. 5 in AP poll after losing quarterback Jordan Travis
Missouri place-kicker Harrison Mevis (92) celebrates after making a 30-yard field goal late in...
No. 11 Missouri outlasts Florida on game-winning field goal