Ex-Benjamin star says he’s done for season after leg injury

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis confirmed Monday on social media that his season is over.

The former Benjamin School star from West Palm Beach said the injury he suffered during last weekend's home finale against North Alabama "marks the end of my Seminole playing career."

Travis' left leg was placed in an air cast and he was carted off the field after scrambling for a first down late in the first quarter of Florida State's 58-13 win.

"Being the quarterback here at Florida State University has been a dream come true," Travis wrote in an Instagram post. "I am humbled, honored and forever grateful. The journey this team set out on is not over yet as all of our goals still lie just ahead. I am excited to be by my brothers' sides every day as we continue our attack. We're all we got, we're all we need. Job's not finished. Go Noles!"

The No. 5 Seminoles (11-0, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 4 College Football Playoff) will travel to rival Florida (5-6, 3-5 Southeastern Conference) for their final game of the regular season.

Backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker is expected to make his first start since 2020 in place of Travis, who finishes his FSU career with 8,715 passing yards – second-most in school history.

The Heisman Trophy candidate has thrown 20 touchdown passes and just two interceptions this season. He has also thrown for 2,756 yards and rushed for 176 yards and seven scores.

Travis already holds several Florida State records, including the most career rushing touchdowns (31) by a quarterback and most career rushing yards (1,910) by a quarterback. His 65 passing touchdowns are second behind 2013 Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston, who had his jersey retired during Saturday's game. Winston wore Travis' No. 13 on the sideline.

Scripps Only Content 2023