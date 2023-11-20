FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 20, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Monday’s rain chances stay low, but a coastal shower for the Treasure Coast is possible early in the day.

Otherwise, a nice and warm afternoon all across our areas with highs in the low 80s and mostly sunny.

A high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory continues Monday.

We’re tracking a cold front that will spark severe weather for the deep South in Louisiana and Mississippi later Monday.

Those strong storms will arrive at Panhandle Tuesday morning. But as the front enters Central Florida late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, the energy is lost. So only showery weather is expected by then.

Expect a very warm Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Then cooler by the holiday.

A slight chance for a few showers on Thanksgiving Day is possible, but the front is dissipating near our area, so no significant rainfall is expected. It’ll remain mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Cooler start on Friday morning, then highs back in the low 80s Friday afternoon.

There are two areas to track in the tropics, but both have a low chance for development.

One in the Caribbean Sea is tracking westward, and the other is in the middle of the central Atlantic.

