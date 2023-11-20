Hurricanes replace FAU at No. 10 in AP basketball poll

Miami has replaced Florida Atlantic in the top 10 of The Associated Press men's college basketball poll.

The Hurricanes climbed to No. 10 to replace FAU (2-1), which dropped nine spots Monday after falling to unranked Bryant at home.

Miami (5-0) defeated Kansas State 91-83 Sunday to win the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship. The Hurricanes moved up two spots to crack the top 10 for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

The Owls had their 19-game home winning streak snapped in a 61-52 loss to Bryant last Saturday night. It was the largest drop of any team ranked in the top 25.

FAU and Miami advanced to the Final Four last season.

