Man killed, woman injured in Royal Palm Beach ATV crash

A man was killed and a woman was injured following an ATV crash this past weekend in Royal Palm Beach, deputies said.

The wreck occurred at 50 Bobwhite Rd. in the Willows subdivision just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

The man, identified as Arron Pena, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene. The female victim, Evelyn Chavez, 32, was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the wreck.

No other details were immediately available.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they respond to multiple fatal and severe injury crashes involving ATVs and other off-road vehicles each year.

The agency reminds all ATV and UTV drivers to abide by the following safety guidelines outlined in the video below:

Scripps Only Content 2023