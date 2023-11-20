Rep. Frankel raises awareness about hostages, shares story of 3-year-old orphan

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lawmakers in Palm Beach County are speaking up about hostages taken by Hamas when the war in the Middle East broke out the first weekend of October.

Monday morning, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-West Palm Beach, held a press conference with Jewish leaders to talk about roughly 200 hostages still captured, and hopefully bring their name to light.

Frankel said she wanted to use this time of the year when Americans come together to be grateful and surrounded by family to share the story of a 3-year-old girl, Abigail Mor-Idan.

“Today we’re here to say we cannot forget the 200 plus folks in Israel who are wondering whether they’re ever going to see their loved ones again,” she said.

Mor-Idan’s family is one that has been completely distraught. They said many other families are feeling the same pain. The American Jewish Committee has helped lawmakers make contact with families in the conflict areas that have a loved one in captivity, like Mor-Idan’s.

Frankel said, the day she was kidnapped, she also lost both her parents. She said they were killed by Hamas.

“People are mourning, their lives have been completely disrupted and they are frightened,” she said.

With both her parents gone, Frankel met Mor-Idan’s family members in Washington about two weeks ago.

She said, even when Mor-Idan returns home, she’ll be coming back to a place that feels or looks nothing like how it was when she was ripped from her life.

“They call it pure hell, really,” she said.

Jewish leaders in south Florida are still coping with all the damage and destruction in their home country of Israel. They said it’s a pain that hits close to home.

“It’s hard to find a Jewish person here in Palm Beach County who doesn’t have some connection, an acquaintance, a friend, or family member who lives in Israel,” said Laurence R. Milstein, the director of American Jewish Committee Palm Beach. “Because of those connections, we feel the pain and the outrage quite deeply."

Many others feel this pain and outrage but a rabbi who has seen it all first hand in Israel said families there are dealing with making a choice.

“One, to collapse under the weight of this endless nightmare,” Rabbi Ruvi New said. “Or alternatively, to galvanize themselves and turn this nightmare and all of this angst and trauma into action.”

As the war continues to go on and on, the group said the whole world needs to remember one thing.

“Every single person is a human being, a whole life,” New said.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
In a video posted to TikTok, American Airlines Captain Jeff Fell is seen tearing up as he...
Pilot’s emotional speech on retirement flight leaves passengers in tears

Latest News

Rapids' new water coaster will open spring break 2024
TGL to postpone league until 2025 because of dome damage
Man killed, woman injured in Royal Palm Beach ATV crash
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is taken off the field after being injured during the...
Ex-Benjamin star says he’s done for season after leg injury