18 Publix department managers join federal lawsuit

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More employees are joining a federal lawsuit against Publix.

Litigation filed against the Florida-based grocer in October, which claimed employees weren't paid for all of the overtime they worked, increased Tuesday to include 18 hourly-paid department managers.

Attorneys with the Shavitz Law Group of Boca Raton and Morgan & Morgan in Orlando are representing the plaintiffs, filing the case under the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938.

Lawyers said after they filed the lawsuit last month, they were approached by "many" department managers.

publix (1).jpg
publix (1).jpg

"[They] also experienced off-the-clock work regularly for Publix for precisely the same issues as the original complaint and that they too want to pursue backpay damages," a statement from the attorney group said Tuesday.

Attorneys representing the Publix employees said the 18 department managers are from multiple states and said they expect more people to be added to the suit.

Lawyers of the plaintiffs said in October that they have been contacted by dozens of affected employees who worked in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina who experienced the same issues.

When the lawsuit was filed last month, Publix released the following statement to WPTV regarding the accusations:

"As a practice, Publix does not comment on pending litigation. However, due to the nature of the claims involved we find it necessary to respond. As an associate-owned company, we are proud to provide our associates with a comprehensive benefits package – including company ownership – in addition to paying our associates in accordance with the law. We take these claims seriously and will respond appropriately."

Read the full amended complaint below:

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
Boynton Beach man wins $1M playing scratch-off game
Luke Bryan charity concert in Jupiter nets $300,000
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499

Latest News

Baby dies, Florida mom found stabbed to death in blaze
Thanksgiving lunch serves more than 300 homeless people
Sunrise police arrest man who punched elderly shopper at Walmart
Okeechobee honoring veterans entire month of November