Baby dies, Florida mom found stabbed to death in blaze

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Firefighters discovered a woman stabbed to death when they rushed to extinguish a blaze early Tuesday at an apartment in Daytona Beach, while her three young children were taken in critical condition to a hospital where the youngest, an infant, died.

Authorities have not released the baby's cause of death or the type of injuries and current conditions of the two surviving kids, ages 4 and 5.

"This is a horrific incident two days out from a holiday that centers around family," Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young told reporters at the scene.

The mother's name has not been released and police were investigating the fire as a homicide, Young said. Authorities have not named a suspect. The fire began around midnight Tuesday at the Countryside Apartments, Young said, and the infant was found in a crib near the mother.

WKMG in Orlando reported that state investigators believe a fire was intentionally set at the apartment.

Officials also said a police officer was treated for smoke inhalation.

"I'm very proud of all the officers that initially responded, as well as fire and medical personnel," Young said. "If it wasn't for their actions, there probably would have been more lives lost."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
Boynton Beach man wins $1M playing scratch-off game
Luke Bryan charity concert in Jupiter nets $300,000
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499

Latest News

Thanksgiving lunch serves more than 300 homeless people
Sunrise police arrest man who punched elderly shopper at Walmart
Okeechobee honoring veterans entire month of November
Expect a breezy and warm Tuesday, then a very warm and humid Wednesday afternoon with highs in...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 21, 2023
Turkey cooking hacks: Start thawing on Tuesday