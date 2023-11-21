FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 21, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - A high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory continues on Tuesday.

Strong storms in Panhandle Tuesday morning. But as the front enters Central Florida late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, the energy is lost. So only showery weather is expected by then.

Expect a breezy and warm Tuesday, then a very warm and humid Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.

A cold front passes through our area Wednesday night, making it cooler by Thanksgiving.

A slight chance for a few showers on Thanksgiving Day is possible, but the front is dissipating near our area, so no significant rainfall is expected. It’ll remain mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Cooler start on Friday morning, then highs back in the low 80s Friday afternoon.

In the tropics, two areas to track, but neither are a threat to Florida.

One in the Caribbean Sea tracks slowly westward and has low chance to develop.

The other area is a non-tropical low in the middle of central Atlantic and has a medium chance for development. It may become a sub-tropical storm late in the week.

