Holiday events from the Palm Beaches to the Treasure Coast
It might not feel like the holidays with our 80 degree temps but that doesn't mean there aren't dozens of holiday events happening to get you in the spirit of the holidays. There are boat parades, street parades and festivals from the Palm Beaches to the Treasure Coast. Here's listing of some of the popular holiday events in our community.
West Palm Beach Sandi Tree Lighting
Date: Nov. 30
Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Great Lawn, 100 N Clematis St.
More info: https://www.wpb.org/Home/Components/News/News/3747/772
West Palm Beach Winter Paradise Event
Date: Dec. 1
Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Heart & Soul Park, 825 N Rosemary Ave.
What: Live entertainment, parade, food, skating rink and more
More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winter-in-paradise-2023-tickets-722177541467?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwAR2EbGLhozVAFz9oLXPyaxTygbB-XyTGZ5gM2mjJ3j_h0l3CXBksVA4hvdY
Stuart Christmas Parade
Date: Dec. 1
Time: 7 p.m.
Parade start: Southeast Ocean Boulevard and Monterey Road
More info: stuartchristmasparade.com
Map:https://stuartchristmasparade.com/parade-map
Hobe Sound Christmas Parade
Date: Dec. 2
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Bridge Road, Hobe Sound
More info: https://www.hobesound.org/christmas-parade/ or https://www.supportstluciecounty.com/ent/annual-hobe-sound-christmas-parade
Marine Industries Association Palm Beach Holiday Parade
Date: Dec. 2
Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Intracoastal Waterway from North Palm Beach to the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse
More info: https://www.marinepbc.org/boat-parade/
Jupiter Holiday Boat Parade
Date: Dec. 2
Time: 7:15 p.m. approximately
More info: https://www.jupiter.fl.us/231/Holiday-Boat-Parade
Vero Beach Christmas Parade
Date: Dec. 2
Time: 6 p.m.
Parade Start: Ocean Drive
More info: verobeachchristmasparade.org
Map:https://verobeachchristmasparade.org/map/
Vero Beach Festival of Trees
Dates: Dec. 1-3
Time: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Riverside Theatre, 3250 Riverside Park Dr.
What: Holiday wonderland of beautifully decorated trees.
More info and ticketing: https://www.riversidetheatre.com/winterfest-1
Port St. Lucie Winter Wonderland Light Show
Date: Dec. 1-31
Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: 2195 SE Airoso Blvd.
More info:https://www.cityofpsl.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/17196/685?curm=12&cury=2023
Indiantown Christmas Parade
Date: Dec. 2
Time: 5:45 p.m.
Parade start: 15202 SW Indian Mound Drive
More info: https://www.indiantownchamber.com/uploads/docs/blocks/725/2023-christmas-parade-flier-1.jpg
Sebastian Christmas Parade
Date: Dec. 2
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Parade start: Indian River Dr.
More info: https://www.cityofsebastian.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=2023-Sebastian-Annual-Christmas-Parade-C-45
Fort Pierce Christmas Parade: 35th Annual Sights & Sounds on Second Street
Date: Dec. 3
Time: 4 p.m.
Parade start: Second Street and Tickle Tummy Hill
More info: https://mainstreetfortpierce.org/local-events-calendar/sights-sounds-on-second-christmas-parade-s5dt2
City of Boca 51st Annual Street Parade
Date: Dec. 6
Time: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Along Federal Highway
More info: https://www.myboca.us/1465/Holiday-Street-Parade
Boynton Beach Holiday Boat Parade
Date: Dec. 8
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 735 Case Loma Blvd.
More info: https://www.boyntonbeachcra.com/business-promotions-events/business-promotional-events/holiday-boat-parade
St. Lucie County Christmas Boat Parade
Date: Dec. 9
Time: 6 p.m.
Parade start: Fort Pierce Inlet south of South Causeway Bridge
More info:https://www.supportstluciecounty.com/ent/st-lucie-christmas-boat-parade
Wellington Boat Parade
Date: Dec. 9
Time: 6 p.m.
Where: Boats pass behind the community center
More info: https://www.wellingtonfl.gov/calendar.aspx?EID=1990
City of Boca Raton Boat Parade
Date: Dec. 16
Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: 551 E Palmetto Park Rd.
More info: https://www.myboca.us/1464/Holiday-Boat-Parade
Indian River County Christmas Boat Parade
Date: Dec 16
Start: 6 p.m.
Parade start: Indian River Lagoon from north of Barber Bridge
More info: https://www.supportstluciecounty.com/ent/indian-river-county-christmas-boat-parade#:~:text=DECEMBER%2017%2C%202022&text=The%20parade%20is%20arranged%20each,chairs%20and%20blankets%20for%20seating
Martin County Christmas Boat Parade
Date: Dec 16
Start: 6:30 p.m.
Parade start: St. Lucie River from downtown Stuart public docks to Manatee Pocket
More info:https://discovermartin.com/event/martin-county-christmas-boat-parade/
