Holiday events from the Palm Beaches to the Treasure Coast

It might not feel like the holidays with our 80 degree temps but that doesn't mean there aren't dozens of holiday events happening to get you in the spirit of the holidays. There are boat parades, street parades and festivals from the Palm Beaches to the Treasure Coast. Here's listing of some of the popular holiday events in our community.

West Palm Beach Sandi Tree Lighting

Date: Nov. 30

Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Great Lawn, 100 N Clematis St.

More info: https://www.wpb.org/Home/Components/News/News/3747/772

West Palm Beach Winter Paradise Event

Date: Dec. 1

Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Heart & Soul Park, 825 N Rosemary Ave.

What: Live entertainment, parade, food, skating rink and more

More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winter-in-paradise-2023-tickets-722177541467?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwAR2EbGLhozVAFz9oLXPyaxTygbB-XyTGZ5gM2mjJ3j_h0l3CXBksVA4hvdY



Stuart Christmas Parade

Date: Dec. 1

Time: 7 p.m.

Parade start: Southeast Ocean Boulevard and Monterey Road

More info: stuartchristmasparade.com

Map:https://stuartchristmasparade.com/parade-map

Hobe Sound Christmas Parade

Date: Dec. 2

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Bridge Road, Hobe Sound

More info: https://www.hobesound.org/christmas-parade/ or https://www.supportstluciecounty.com/ent/annual-hobe-sound-christmas-parade

Marine Industries Association Palm Beach Holiday Parade

Date: Dec. 2

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Intracoastal Waterway from North Palm Beach to the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse

More info: https://www.marinepbc.org/boat-parade/

Jupiter Holiday Boat Parade

Date: Dec. 2

Time: 7:15 p.m. approximately

More info: https://www.jupiter.fl.us/231/Holiday-Boat-Parade



Vero Beach Christmas Parade

Date: Dec. 2

Time: 6 p.m.

Parade Start: Ocean Drive

More info: verobeachchristmasparade.org

Map:https://verobeachchristmasparade.org/map/

Vero Beach Festival of Trees

Dates: Dec. 1-3

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Riverside Theatre, 3250 Riverside Park Dr.

What: Holiday wonderland of beautifully decorated trees.

More info and ticketing: https://www.riversidetheatre.com/winterfest-1



Port St. Lucie Winter Wonderland Light Show

Date: Dec. 1-31

Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: 2195 SE Airoso Blvd.

More info:https://www.cityofpsl.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/17196/685?curm=12&cury=2023

Indiantown Christmas Parade

Date: Dec. 2

Time: 5:45 p.m.

Parade start: 15202 SW Indian Mound Drive

More info: https://www.indiantownchamber.com/uploads/docs/blocks/725/2023-christmas-parade-flier-1.jpg

Sebastian Christmas Parade

Date: Dec. 2

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Parade start: Indian River Dr.

More info: https://www.cityofsebastian.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=2023-Sebastian-Annual-Christmas-Parade-C-45

Fort Pierce Christmas Parade: 35th Annual Sights & Sounds on Second Street

Date: Dec. 3

Time: 4 p.m.

Parade start: Second Street and Tickle Tummy Hill

More info: https://mainstreetfortpierce.org/local-events-calendar/sights-sounds-on-second-christmas-parade-s5dt2

City of Boca 51st Annual Street Parade

Date: Dec. 6

Time: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Along Federal Highway

More info: https://www.myboca.us/1465/Holiday-Street-Parade



Boynton Beach Holiday Boat Parade

Date: Dec. 8

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 735 Case Loma Blvd.

More info: https://www.boyntonbeachcra.com/business-promotions-events/business-promotional-events/holiday-boat-parade

St. Lucie County Christmas Boat Parade

Date: Dec. 9

Time: 6 p.m.

Parade start: Fort Pierce Inlet south of South Causeway Bridge

More info:https://www.supportstluciecounty.com/ent/st-lucie-christmas-boat-parade

Wellington Boat Parade

Date: Dec. 9

Time: 6 p.m.

Where: Boats pass behind the community center

More info: https://www.wellingtonfl.gov/calendar.aspx?EID=1990

City of Boca Raton Boat Parade

Date: Dec. 16

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: 551 E Palmetto Park Rd.

More info: https://www.myboca.us/1464/Holiday-Boat-Parade



Indian River County Christmas Boat Parade

Date: Dec 16

Start: 6 p.m.

Parade start: Indian River Lagoon from north of Barber Bridge

More info: https://www.supportstluciecounty.com/ent/indian-river-county-christmas-boat-parade#:~:text=DECEMBER%2017%2C%202022&text=The%20parade%20is%20arranged%20each,chairs%20and%20blankets%20for%20seating

Martin County Christmas Boat Parade

Date: Dec 16

Start: 6:30 p.m.

Parade start: St. Lucie River from downtown Stuart public docks to Manatee Pocket

More info:https://discovermartin.com/event/martin-county-christmas-boat-parade/

Scripps Only Content 2023