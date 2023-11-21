Okeechobee honoring veterans entire month of November

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Veterans Day has come and gone but Okeechobee has a project that honors veterans for the entire month of November.

Called Okeechobee Downtown Heroes, it's coordinated by Okeechobee Main Street Inc. and features banners of local veterans hanging around the downtown area.

Tara Holliday's great-uncle, Earl Hansel, is featured on one of the banners.

"Hero. That's what he is," Holliday said when asked about her great-uncle's military service. "He was a no-guff kind of guy. The family was very proud of him — is very proud of him."

Tara Holliday explains the appreciation that she and her family continue to have decades after...
Tara Holliday explains the appreciation that she and her family continue to have decades after their relative, Earl Hansel, served in the armed forces.

Hansel served in World War II with the Navy, then came back home to Okeechobee and then re-enlisted in the Army to serve in the Korean War.

However, Hansel didn't make it home from the Korean War. He was captured by enemy forces in 1951 and died in a prisoner-of-war camp.

Hansel's family friend, Gregg Maynard, is also an Army veteran and reflected on Hansel's service.

"A remarkable story of a man who didn't have to go," Maynard said. "To have that much conviction to want to serve, that speaks volumes."

Marty Faulkner speaks with WPTV anchor Mike Trim about the pride of being featured on the...
Marty Faulkner speaks with WPTV anchor Mike Trim about the pride of being featured on the banners of the Okeechobee Downtown Heroes.

Army veteran Marty Faulkner is among the dozens of banners you'll see dedicated to those from Okeechobee who have served.

"When people see your name, your face there and it has U.S. Army attached, what do you want them to know about your service?" WPTV anchor Mike Trim asked Faulker.

"Just that I served, that I supported our country," Faulker answered. "It's a big honor that we do this in our community. Okeechobee is a tight community, and it's a very patriotic community, so I appreciate it."

Faulkner's son and father-in-law also have banners up for their military service.

It's an honor for everyone living in, or just passing through, Okeechobee to see all month.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Luke Bryan charity concert in Jupiter nets $300,000
Boynton Beach man wins $1M playing scratch-off game
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499

Latest News

Expect a breezy and warm Tuesday, then a very warm and humid Wednesday afternoon with highs in...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 21, 2023
Turkey cooking hacks: Start thawing on Tuesday
North Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens trying to annex same properties
Holiday in Paradise in the running as Best Public Holiday Lights Display in US