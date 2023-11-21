Rolling Stones announce 'Hackney Diamonds' tour stop in Orlando

The Rolling Stones are going back on tour in 2024 in support of their new album.

Starting April 28 in Houston and concluding July 17 in Santa Clara, California, the Rolling Stones will be making their way across the U.S. and Canada.

Unlike previous Rolling Stones tours, there is only one date in Florida. That's June 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Other stops on the 16-city tour include New Orleans, Las Vegas, Seattle, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Denver, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Melanie Hamrick and Mick Jagger, Florida home for sale for $3.49 million

Fans can expect to hear popular Stones songs through the decades, as well as new tracks from "Hackney Diamonds," which was released last month.

The Stones' last U.S. tour concluded in November 2021 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood after the death of drummer Charlie Watts.

Tickets for the "Hackney Diamonds" tour will go on sale Dec. 1.

Scripps Only Content 2023