Seminoles receiver named semifinalist for Biletnikoff Award

Florida State's Keon Coleman (4) celebrates after making the team's final touchdown against...
Florida State's Keon Coleman (4) celebrates after making the team's final touchdown against Miami during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman is a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award.

The 10 semifinalists for the award, presented to the top receiver in college football, were announced Monday.

Coleman leads the No. 5 Seminoles (11-0, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 4 College Football Playoff) with 45 catches, 615 yards and 11 touchdowns. His 11 scores lead the ACC, are seventh nationally and are the most for a Florida State receiver since Kelvin Benjamin tied a school record with 15 during the 2013 season.

The Michigan State transfer made an immediate impact for the Seminoles, catching nine passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns against then-No. 5 LSU in the season opener. His three touchdowns are the most for a player making his Florida State debut in team history.

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman runs past LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. for a 40-yard...
Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman runs past LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. for a 40-yard touchdown on a pass play during the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.

Coleman also caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime at Clemson to snap a seven-game losing streak against the Tigers.

Presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, the Biletnikoff Award is named for former Florida State and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff.

The three finalists will be announced Nov. 28.

Coleman and the Seminoles will face rival Florida in the regular-season finale this Saturday in Gainesville.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Luke Bryan charity concert in Jupiter nets $300,000

Latest News

Teen burned in golf cart-sparked house fire making fast recovery
Historic flooding has Fellsmere seeking solutions to 'complicated' issue
Years after Parkland massacre, tour freshens violence for House lawmakers
Martin County superintendent recommends principal reassigned for rest of year