Seminoles receiver named semifinalist for Biletnikoff Award

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman is a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award.

The 10 semifinalists for the award, presented to the top receiver in college football, were announced Monday.

Coleman leads the No. 5 Seminoles (11-0, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 4 College Football Playoff) with 45 catches, 615 yards and 11 touchdowns. His 11 scores lead the ACC, are seventh nationally and are the most for a Florida State receiver since Kelvin Benjamin tied a school record with 15 during the 2013 season.

The Michigan State transfer made an immediate impact for the Seminoles, catching nine passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns against then-No. 5 LSU in the season opener. His three touchdowns are the most for a player making his Florida State debut in team history.

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman runs past LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. for a 40-yard touchdown on a pass play during the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.

Coleman also caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime at Clemson to snap a seven-game losing streak against the Tigers.

Presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, the Biletnikoff Award is named for former Florida State and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff.

The three finalists will be announced Nov. 28.

Coleman and the Seminoles will face rival Florida in the regular-season finale this Saturday in Gainesville.

