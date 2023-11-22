55 current, former department managers now suing Publix

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WPTV learned from the plaintiffs' attorneys that current and former Publix employees in Palm Beach, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have joined a federal lawsuit against the Florida-based grocer.

The suit claims some department managers of Publix are paid by the hour, but not getting time and a half for their work over 40 hours in a week. It's one of many allegations in the suit against Publix.

According to the lawsuit, the managers and assistant managers of the "bakery, deli, meat, produced, customer service, seafood, floral, and grocery departments" are among those suing.

The suit alleges Publix did not pay them for work for what it called "pre- and post-shift work, time spent working for unpaid meal breaks, and time spent outside of Publix stores doing pick-ups or deliveries."

publix (1).jpg
publix (1).jpg

WPTV contacted Publix by phone and email Wednesday for a response but has not heard back.

Lawyers claim the Publix and former Publix managers, worked "off the clock prior to checking in at the start of their shifts and after clocking out at the end of their shifts performing work including…cleaning…stocking, and assisting customers."

"These workers averaged 3-5 unpaid overtime hours per workweek or more," the suit claims.

According to the suit, the department managers are trying to get unpaid overtime pay plus interest and keep Publix from continuing what it calls "unlawful practices."

When the lawsuit was filed last month, Publix released the following statement to WPTV regarding the accusations:

"As a practice, Publix does not comment on pending litigation. However, due to the nature of the claims involved we find it necessary to respond. As an associate-owned company, we are proud to provide our associates with a comprehensive benefits package – including company ownership – in addition to paying our associates in accordance with the law. We take these claims seriously and will respond appropriately."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Boynton Beach man wins $1M playing scratch-off game
Luke Bryan charity concert in Jupiter nets $300,000
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
Riviera Beach man, 19, found shot dead

Latest News

Palm Beach Central HS assistant principal’s criminal charge dismissed
Father has hope for first time that son's murder could be solved
Councilwoman Julia Botel reverses course, will seek 3rd term
West Palm Beach man, 76, dies 3 days after hit-and-run crash