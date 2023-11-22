Big Heart Brigade continues tradition of serving up Thanksgiving meals

The cooking and preparation have been non-stop this week for one of the biggest Turkey Day giveaways on the Treasure Coast.

For 30 years, the Big Heart Brigade has been serving Thanksgiving Day meals to those in need.

The all-volunteer group began fundraising months ago. For the past several days, they have been getting things ready behind the St. Lucie County Fire District headquarters, prepping 270 turkeys.

St. Lucie County Commissioner Chris Dzadovsky explains the importance of serving Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

"What we say in St. Lucie County is 'Our Family Serving Yours,' and we mean that," St. Lucie County Commissioner Chris Dzadovsky, a Big Heart Brigade member, said. "What we do is we try and bring the community together. We have hundreds of volunteers who find it really important to give back."

HCA Lawnwood Hospital provided a substantial amount of funding for this year's event.

On Thanksgiving morning, another group of volunteers will be starting at about 4 a.m., and another assembly line will prepare and wrap hundreds of individual meals to be delivered throughout the region.

