Big Heart Brigade continues tradition of serving up Thanksgiving meals

By Jon Shainman
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The cooking and preparation have been non-stop this week for one of the biggest Turkey Day giveaways on the Treasure Coast.

For 30 years, the Big Heart Brigade has been serving Thanksgiving Day meals to those in need.

The all-volunteer group began fundraising months ago. For the past several days, they have been getting things ready behind the St. Lucie County Fire District headquarters, prepping 270 turkeys.

St. Lucie County Commissioner Chris Dzadovsky explains the importance of serving Thanksgiving...
St. Lucie County Commissioner Chris Dzadovsky explains the importance of serving Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

"What we say in St. Lucie County is 'Our Family Serving Yours,' and we mean that," St. Lucie County Commissioner Chris Dzadovsky, a Big Heart Brigade member, said. "What we do is we try and bring the community together. We have hundreds of volunteers who find it really important to give back."

HCA Lawnwood Hospital provided a substantial amount of funding for this year's event.

On Thanksgiving morning, another group of volunteers will be starting at about 4 a.m., and another assembly line will prepare and wrap hundreds of individual meals to be delivered throughout the region.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Boynton Beach man wins $1M playing scratch-off game
Luke Bryan charity concert in Jupiter nets $300,000
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
Riviera Beach man, 19, found shot dead

Latest News

The next 24 hours will likely be a test of the nation's airports and of many flyers' patience...
Thanksgiving travel rush
Dozens of ducks are dead and their remains were recently dumped in front of a business west of...
Dozens of dead ducks dumped in Delray Beach parking lot
Rae Landgrebe, 20 fractured her pelvis, vertebrae, tailbone, hip after deputies say a...
Searching for justice after hit and run
WFLX's T.A. Walker took a field trip to Virginia Philip Wine Spirits & Academy on Palm Beach to...
Mocktails for the Thanksgiving holiday
Making sure our nation's heroes aren’t forgotten over the holidays. One organization hopes to...
Wreaths Across America needs donations