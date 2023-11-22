Councilwoman Julia Botel reverses course, will seek 3rd term

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

About a week after announcing she was not seeking reelection, Riviera Beach Councilwoman Julia Botel reversed course and is running again.

WPTV obtained a letter that Botel sent to friends and supporters that claims the person she "intended to endorse and succeed me … was no longer … a viable candidate."

She did not name that individual.

Her letter added that "the situation for Singer Island and the rest of Riviera Beach was so grave, that I was forced to file."

Botel was censured by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2020 for allegedly using her office to solicit donations to her charity from contractors who do business with the city.

She has already served two terms in office.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Boynton Beach man wins $1M playing scratch-off game
Luke Bryan charity concert in Jupiter nets $300,000
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
Riviera Beach man, 19, found shot dead

Latest News

West Palm Beach man, 76, dies 3 days after hit-and-run crash
A U.S. Postal Service mailbox is seen outside of City Hall in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Sunday,...
PBSO and BBB warns of rise in check fraud this holiday season
FILE - Shown is a Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan....
Suspect, 76, accused of striking car show worker with vehicle
The next 24 hours will likely be a test of the nation's airports and of many flyers' patience...
Thanksgiving travel rush