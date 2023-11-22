Family pleading for justice after Jensen Beach hit-and-run of woman, 20

A Treasure Coast family is searching for justice after St. Lucie County deputies say a 20-year-old woman was hit by a car and the driver didn't stop.

Rae Landgrebe said she was walking to meet her friends by Kyle G's restaurant on South Ocean Boulevard in Jensen Beach on Saturday when she was hit by a car while crossing the street.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 7:20 p.m. and that the person involved has not been caught.

“I pressed the crosswalk, I saw that it illuminated, when I got to the crosswalk all I saw were headlights," Landgrebe said.

Landegrebe said she fractured her pelvis, vertebrae, tailbone and hip, and has to relearn to walk. She was supposed to graduate from college with a bachelor's degree this December, and was interviewing for jobs in behavioral health. She also is an athlete, who loves competing in Crossfit.

Now all those plans are on hold.

"I can’t move. I'm young. I should be able to live my life and be independent," Landegrebe said.

Yet while her body is not yet strong, the fiesty 20-year-old's spirit still is. She sent a message to the person who hit and left her, hoping this story will bring him or her forward.

"You should have stopped. Your recklessness completely destroyed someone's life," Landegreb wrote.

Her mother, Karissa Landegrebe, said ever since she got the call, she's been visiting her daughter in the hospital.

Karissa Landegrebe describes the ordeal or her daughter Rae after she was hit by a vehicle in Martin County.

"I've been pretty stressed out. I don't even know what day it is," Karissa Landegrebe said. "Just watching my daughter suffer is something any parent never wants to see."

Karissa Landegrebe said she also lost her son, who was a stillborn baby.

"John Paul. My buddy," Landegrebe said.

Landegrebe said her daughter is the only child she has left, and was afraid she would lose her, too.

"I love my daughter. She’s my only, she’s the only thing I have," Karissa Landegrebe said.

Still, she said she feels blessed knowing her daughter wasn't killed.

"There’s no doubt in my mind that there were angels there, no doubt," Landegrebe said.

If you know any information about the hit-and-run incident Saturday, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 772-462-7300.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to aid her her recover.

