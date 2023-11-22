House fire in Port St. Lucie impacts 4 people

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Four people were impacted by a house fire that apparently started in the garage due to fireworks on Wednesday, according to St. Lucie County Fire Rescue.

Before noon Wednesday, fire personnel responded to the fire on Southeast Morningside Boulevard in the Sandpiper Bay neighborhood.

The American Red Cross helped coordinate aid to four people, including two children.

Drone footage shows house fire in Port St. Lucie

The fire is under investigation.

Braiden Smith provided video recorded by a drone to WPTV.

